The Buckingham School GCSE results day

The Buckingham School is delighted to announce another solid year of academic success as students receive their GCSE & BTEC results today.

This is the second year that GCSE examinations have returned to pre-pandemic standards, with no alterations to papers, despite students facing significant disruption during their early secondary school education. Today’s results are a testament to the hard work of our students, and the way they have embedded our Virtues into Buckingham School life. The Virtues of Resilience, Respect, Confidence and Ambition have been particularly evident in the way students have conducted themselves.

Headline Grades:

53% 5 GCSEs or more at Grade 4 or above, including English and Maths

27% 5 GCSEs or more at Grade 5 or above, including English and Maths

This year, our students have achieved 20 Grade 9s, the highest grade achievable at GCSE.

There are many individual success stories amongst this cohort including:-

Jordan Kola-Bello, who achieved 11 GSCEs or equivalent, including a grade 9 in English Language, 9 in Maths, 9 in French, 9 in Computer Science, 9 in Business Studies, and grade 8s in all other subjects

Mia Swain, who achieved 11 GCSEs or equivalent, including a grade 9 in Computer Science, a grade 9 in English Literature, grade 9 in French and a level 2 Distinction* in Performing Arts

Siddharth Dontukurthi, who achieved 12 GSCEs or equivalent, including a grade 9 in Chemistry, and grade 8s in Biology, Business Studies, Computer Science, English Literature, Maths and Physics

Chloe D’Souza, who achieved 12 GSCEs or equivalent, including a grade 9 in English Language, and grade 8s in Biology, Business Studies, English Literature, Maths and Physics

Katelyn Walley, who achieved 12 GCSEs or equivalent, including a grade 9 in Business Studies, and grade 8s in English Literature, Geography, Maths and Physics.

Headteacher, Andy McGinnes, expressed immense pride in the students' achievements, stating, "We are incredibly proud of our students for their hard work, the commitment and dedication of our teaching and pastoral staff, and the unwavering support of their families. We are totally committed to continuing our Vision of “Success for All” ensuring that every student reaches their full potential.

As we celebrate these results, we remain focused and dedicated to fostering a nurturing and challenging academic environment. We look forward to building on this success and helping our students achieve even greater heights in the future. Congratulations to the Class of 2024!

Many of our Year 11 students will be joining our thriving and expanding Sixth Form, and we look forward to providing an enriching and supportive environment for our students as they continue their educational journey with us.

We are holding an Open House on Friday 23 August from 10am until 1pm in the Jubilee Hall and warmly invite all Year 11 students, both from The Buckingham School and from other schools, to come in and see us to talk about their GCSE results and their plans for the next two years of their education.

To all our students, as you embark on the next chapter of your education, I wish you the best of luck. I have no doubt that you will continue to thrive and make us proud.

I would like to express my gratitude to the parents and carers who have supported our students throughout their academic journey. Your unconditional encouragement and guidance have played a significant role in their success.”