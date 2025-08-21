The Buckingham School GCSE results

Year 11 students collecting their GCSE results today

The Buckingham School is proud to announce an exceptional set of GCSE & BTEC Level 2 results for its Year 11 students, marking another year of continued academic success, resilience, and personal achievement. Students, staff, and families gathered at the school this morning to receive their results, celebrating a culmination of five years of hard work, dedication, and determination. The atmosphere was one of excitement and pride as envelopes were opened and students embraced their achievements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the highlights of this year’s results:

A strong increase in the number of students achieving grades 9-7 across a range of subjects.

Particularly strong performances in subjects such as Maths, Geography, Computer Science, Spanish and Photography, with many students surpassing their target grades.

Significant progress made by students of all abilities, reflecting the school’s commitment to inclusive, high-quality education.

There are many individual success stories amongst this cohort including:-

Year 11 students collecting their GCSE results today

Dylan Perera who achieved 10 GSCEs or equivalent, including a grade 9 in Computer Science, grade 8 in English Language, French, Geography, Maths and Physics, grade 7 in Biology and English Literature, grade 6 in Chemistry, and a grade 5 in Design and Technology.

Nathan Watson who achieved 11 GSCEs or equivalent, including grade 9 in Maths and Biology, grade 8 in French, Geography, Physics and Further Maths, grade 7 in Chemistry and PE, grade 6 in Art and English Language and a grade 5 in English Literature.

Raya Gospodinova who achieved 10 GSCEs or equivalent, including grade 8 in French, Geography, Maths, Psychology and Chemistry, grade 7 in English Language, Biology, English Literature and Sociology, and grade 6 in Physics.

Headteacher, Andy McGinnes, expressed immense pride in the students' achievements, stating, "We are incredibly proud of our students for their hard work, the commitment and dedication of our teaching and pastoral staff, and the unwavering support of their families. We are totally committed to continuing our Vision of “Success for All” ensuring that every student reaches their full potential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of our Year 11 students will be joining our thriving and expanding Sixth Form, and we look forward to providing an enriching and supportive environment for our students as they continue their educational journey with us.

As part of Results Day, we held an Open House today for Year 11 students, both from The Buckingham School and from other schools, to come in and see us to talk about their GCSE results and their plans for the next two years of their education.

Year 11 students collecting their GCSE results today

To all our students, as you embark on the next chapter of your education, I wish you the best of luck. I have no doubt that you will continue to thrive and make us proud.

I would like to express my gratitude to the parents and carers who have supported our students throughout their academic journey. Your unconditional encouragement and guidance have played a significant role in their success.”