The Buckingham School A Level Results

Students and staff have worked tirelessly over the last year to secure an increase in A-Level and BTEC equivalent grades at A*-C from 66% to 81% and an increase in A*-A attainment from 16% to 24%.

This year’s results highlight the continued upward trend in academic performance at the school. With the majority of our students securing places at their first choice universities, apprenticeships, and employment pathways.

Headteacher Mr. Andy McGinnes said:

“The Buckingham School has built a Sixth Form with a flourishing reputation. We believe passionately in The Buckingham Way which expects our Sixth Form students to demonstrate Exemplary standards, personally and academically. It’s fair to say that these results reflect the very best of our wonderful school, and are the product of the hard work of both our staff and students. We are bursting with pride - well done everyone!”

All of our students deserve specific mentions for their successes and for what they have overcome, personally and academically however, to highlight a few exceptional success stories:

• Thenuja Weerasinghe Gunawardena achieved A grades in A-Level Maths, Biology, Chemistry and Physics

• Lola Belcourt achieved Distinction* grades in Business Studies and Law; a Grade C in A-Level Film; and a B in LIBF Financial Studies

• James Gaskin achieved an A* in A-Level Maths; a Distinction* in Computer Science; and Grade Bs in A-Level Further Maths and A-Level Physics

Director of Sixth Form, Mrs Beaumont, added:

“Over their time with us in the Sixth Form not only have this cohort of students shown a commitment to developing their characters and becoming a part of our school community through their leadership and mentoring work, their academic efforts have been unwavering. They have set a standard of work ethic for those following in their footsteps and have been an inspiration to us as a school. We talk in Sixth Form about being Exemplary; about doing better and being better. These results have truly underlined what we mean by that. Our students are set now to open doors and explore their futures without barriers and we look forward to hearing about the success of them all.”

The Buckingham School continues to strengthen its Sixth Form offer, with a wide range of academic and vocational courses designed to suit every learner. The school remains committed to supporting students in achieving their potential and preparing them for life beyond school. If you are currently considering options for post-16 and want to exceed your own expectations of yourself and be a part of something special, get in touch.

