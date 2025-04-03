Tesco shopper selects Buckinghamshire school to receive a £5,000 donation

Tesco colleagues pose with the retailers famous gold token

Carrington Infant School is celebrating after being selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5,000 donation

Tesco customers at Beaconsfield Express were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find a golden version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token.

Carrington Infant School was one of three local charities that customers could vote for to receive the £5,000 Golden Grant as part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme.

Ashley Irving, committee member and trustee at Carrington Infant School, said: “We are beyond excited to begin our project to transform our playground for children with SEND into a sensory haven! We want our garden to help our children to regulate so that they can access the sensory curriculum on offer. We want the garden to stimulate all the children's senses. We are hoping to have a water feature, a tactile playhouse, a musical feature and somewhere for the children to climb.”

Over one hundred Tesco stores across the country took part in the Golden Grants event, with £500,000 in total being donated to good causes that help children and young people.

Caroline Willis, Store Manager at Beaconsfield Express, said, “We were super excited to host Golden Grants for our community. This event really does benefit local charities and schools giving them the opportunity to thrive in an environment where additional help is often needed.”

Stronger Starts helps schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, as well as purchasing equipment for healthy activities.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco said: “We are incredibly proud to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools and local projects, supporting the vital work they do for our children and communities. Since we launched our grants programme in 2016, more than £120 million has been given to more than 67,000 local schools and community groups.”

Golden Grants are part of Tesco’s £8 million Stronger Starts grant programme, which is delivered in partnership with the charity Groundwork UK.