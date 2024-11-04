Teachers fair taking place in Aylesbury as industry experts head to Buckinghamshire

Bucks Council has announced a new teachers fair will take place in Aylesbury this weekend.

On Saturday (9 November), the council is hosting a free recruitment fair at Buckinghamshire New University’s Aylesbury campus.

It is aimed at people who may want to enter the education sector but do not know where to start.

A council spokesperson said: “Whether you are currently studying, have completed a teaching-related course or are considering a new career change, the specialist event, which runs from 10am to 3pm, offers the opportunity to find out everything you need to know about teaching, all under one roof.”

Bucks Council adds that local and national industry experts including universities, teacher training institutions and representatives from the Department of Education will be attending.

Visitors can speak with professionals and current students and also listen to a programme of talks from experts in education.

Talks will be held discussing:

-Routes into teaching

-How to apply

-Teaching at different levels including early years, primary and secondary

Councillor Anita Cranmer said: “Teaching is a wonderfully rich and rewarding career and I would encourage anyone who thinks it might be for them or those who just want to find out more, to come along to our free event. There is no other opportunity like it locally, in terms of being able to speak to a range of experts and find out everything you need to know. So don’t delay, sign up today.”

Interested parties can reserve their spot at Saturday’s event, online here.