Teacher banned after being caught watching porn at Wendover secondary school

A supply teacher has been banned from the profession after he was caught watching porn at a school in Wendover.

Samuel Kin On Wong decided to access X-rated material from a computer at John Colet School in Wendover.

Wong admitted to the wrongdoing ahead of a panel meeting organised by the Secretary of State for Education on December 7.

John Colet School

Following the investigation Wong has been banned from teaching for at least five years, as a result of a prohibition order.

The earliest date that Wong can appeal the decision is December 15 2026.

This means he cannot work in any educational facility in England during a five-year review period.

It was On October 6 2020 when the 60-year-old entered pornographic websites while using equipment which belonged to the Bucks school.

He was watching the pornographic content during a 'teaching day', the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel found.

Wong admitted to unacceptable professional conduct and/or conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute.

He had only started working at the school five days prior to his ill-judged Google search.

The substitute teacher couldn't resist accessing pornography at the school during his Planning, Preparation and Assessment (PPA) time.

He was removed from the school the following day, the TRA launched an investigation on October 26 of the same year.

It was the school's eSafe software security which picked up the inappropriate internet surfing that day. Wong was removed from his planned booking at the Wendover school for the following day.

The TRA report states: "The panel identified in the bundle there was evidence of several instances where Mr Wong fully admitted his conduct and the access to adult pornography was supported by technical and documentary evidence."

Although no children were present on the PPA day, the panel still felt Wong's actions fell well short of the professionalism expected.

A TRA spokesperson added: "Whilst the panel had regard to the fact that no pupils were present at the time of the incident, the panel did consider that as a teacher Mr Wong was likely to be viewed as a role model by pupils.

"The panel believed Mr Wong’s behaviour would undoubtedly damage the public’s perception of the teaching profession and there were public interest factors to consider."

Another factor raised by the panel was the impact Wong's action could have on the entire teaching profession in this country.

Plus, the fact that Wong submitted his apology in writing, meaning the panel couldn't judge his level of remorse was taken into account.

Wong has worked with imply Education Ltd since 2009, it is an agency which provides supply teachers to schools.

In her conclusion, decision maker, Sarah Buxcey, said: "I have considered whether a five-year review period reflects the seriousness of the findings and is a proportionate period to achieve the aim of maintaining public confidence in the profession.