Taylor Wimpey hosts Kents Hill Park school for sustainability session at Bronze Park development

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands has teamed up with conservation group Buglife to inspire the next generation at a fun-filled event at its Kents Hill new homes development.

Pupils at Kents Hill Park Primary School were invited to the housebuilders Bronze Park development, located on Timbold Way, to learn about the importance of sustainability in nature and take part in several engaging and educational activities.

Representatives from Buglife, the only organisation in Europe which is devoted to the conservation of all invertebrates, were on hand to teach pupils how to make their very own pollinator garden with a planter, peat free compost and a selection of seeds. The pupils also learned how bird boxes were made and played a game of bug bingo.

Hannah Ablitt, Senior Assistant Headteacher at Kents Hill Park Primary School, said: “We were delighted when Taylor Wimpey invited us to visit its Bronze Park development for a sustainability session. The Buglife team were amazing and the pupils had a fantastic time learning about pollinators and how bird boxes were made. On behalf of everyone at the school, I’d like to thank Taylor Wimpey and Buglife for putting together an insightful visit for our children.”

Paul Hetherington, DIrector of Fundraising and Communications at Buglife, said: “The next generation has a crucial part to play in sustainability, so it’s always great when we get the opportunity to teach them about the importance of pollinators. The pupils were thoroughly engaged and it was fantastic to see them getting stuck into the various activities on the day.”

On the day, Tom Densham, Sustainability Champion at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, also delivered a presentation where he explained to the pupils what features are in place to make sure that local wildlife is considered at Bronze Park. He explained how the development would eventually be home to hedgehog highways, ponds, beehives and a large bug hotel.

He said: “We had a fantastic day with the children, sharing our plans for Bronze Park and how several items will be installed to provide safe spaces for wildlife in and around the development. The pupils asked lots of questions and jumped at the chance to get hands on with the Buglife team when it came to filling the planters and packing the bird boxes. We hope they had a wonderful day and went home to share what they’d learnt with friends and family.”