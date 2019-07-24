Taking one small step for intergalactic fun in Friars Square!

On Saturday the Earth stood still for an intergalactic event to celebrate the moon landings.

It is 50 years ago since Neil Armstrong said those immortal words, and youngsters and their parents and carers had the opportunity to find out more at an interactive event.

Moonday, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landings, a free event put on by Aylesbury Town Council and UK Astonomy in Friars Square Shopping Centre - pictured is Emma Beacham (8) using a mirror to draw PNL-190722-110742009

The day was organised by UK Astronomyand Aylesbury Town Council, and included a special talk from astronomer Ross Hockham who explained about the historic moon mission.

Craft activities including bade making and blow rocket designing, was also on offer, and the chance to feel what the astronauts felt, by trying out a space suit.

Moonday, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landings, a free event put on by Aylesbury Town Council and UK Astonomy in Friars Square Shopping Centre - Pictured is Janelle Wilson showing the phases of the moon to 9 year old Alex Willington PNL-190722-110719009

Moonday, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landings, a free event put on by Aylesbury Town Council and UK Astonomy in Friars Square Shopping Centre - Theo Georgy (7) sees what it was like to step on to the moon! PNL-190722-110700009