Taking one small step for intergalactic fun in Friars Square!

On Saturday the Earth stood still for an intergalactic event to celebrate the moon
landings.
It is 50 years ago since Neil Armstrong said those immortal words, and youngsters and their parents and carers had the opportunity to find out more at an interactive event.
The day was organised by UK Astronomyand Aylesbury Town Council, and included a special talk from astronomer Ross Hockham who explained about the historic moon mission.
Craft activities including bade making and blow rocket designing, was also on offer, and the chance to feel what the astronauts felt, by trying out a space suit.