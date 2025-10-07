Surprise flashmob celebrates 25 years of dedicated service by Mike Pearse at Ashmead Combined School

In a celebration kept strictly under wraps, the school organised a full-scale flashmob in honour of Mr Pearse’s 25 years of outstanding service. Pupils from all year groups came together in July to perform two specially chosen songs and a choreographed dance—something they had been secretly rehearsing for weeks. The result was an unforgettable moment that left Mr Pearse speechless.

The flashmob was the culmination of careful planning and enthusiastic rehearsals, all carried out in secret. On the day of the surprise, Mike was led into the school hall under the pretext of attending a regular playtime—only to be met with the entire school bursting into song and dance.

The sight of hundreds of children singing and dancing in unison will be a memory cherished for years to come.

Mrs Cheryl Thompson

Assistant Headteacher