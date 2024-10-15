Success for Buckinghamshire as school listed in top private schools in world

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The fifth annual edition of The Schools Index by Carfax Education lists Wycombe Abbey School as one of the top 150 private schools in the world.

Carfax Education, the leading global education consultancy, has launched the fifth annual Schools Index. Wycombe Abbey has been listed as one of the top 150 private schools in the world.

Categorised by region, prospective parents and pupils can now access The Schools Index, a list of the top 150 schools for 2024 from across the world, reviewed and selected by a panel of education consultants led by Carfax Education.

The lists in this year's Schools Index include:

Top 25, UK Senior Top 10, UK PreparatoryTop 10, London Top 10, SwitzerlandTop 15, EuropeTop 15, Middle EastTop 10, China & Hong KongTop 10, South East AsiaTop 20, North AmericaTop 5, New YorkTop 5, AfricaTop 5, AustralasiaTop 5, Latin AmericaTop 5, Southern Asia

As well as formal criteria, such as academic results and preparation for university entry, schools are selected for their unique ethos, local and international reputation, and how they prepare pupils for life beyond academia, as well as looking at other areas such as technology and sustainability. The Schools Index provides a comprehensive overview of curriculum and fees, as well as practical information such as travel times to local airports.

Top schools listed for 2024 providing exceptional education for pupils include world-renowned British schools such as Eton College, Harrow, Wycombe Abbey, Rugby School and Brighton College, as well as those further afield, such as King's College in New Zealand and Vienna International School. New entries in The Schools Index this year include UK Senior School Haileybury and UK Prep School Windlesham House.

Fiona McKenzie, Head of Education, Carfax Education, said: "Now in its fifth year, The Schools Index has become a valuable resource for parents looking for the very best education for their child, wherever they are in the world - as well as for the private schools sector. The demand for excellent schools grows and remains fiercely competitive as parents strive to ensure their child receives the strongest foundations to set them up for a lifetime of success. The importance of parents having The Schools Index has grown as families become more mobile and can choose to work from anywhere in the world, The Schools Index has become a valuable resource to highlight the best education opportunities for their children.

This year's Schools Index has been comprehensively curated by international experts, with each school notably recognised for its own individual footprint in education, including academics, facilities, preparation for university entry, unique ethos and how they prepare students for life beyond academia."

Collated by Carfax Education experts on the ground across the globe, the Schools Index is the most comprehensive global private schools list available.

For more information and to view the Schools Index, visit www.schools-index.com