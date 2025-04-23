Students sweep streets for a greener tomorrow: Local school leads Earth Day clean-up
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The litter pick, held on April 22nd in celebration of Earth Day 2025, saw pupils from across the school don high-vis vests, gloves, and grabbers provided by the Wombles, who made a special visit to support the event. Excitement buzzed through the playground as children spotted the familiar furry eco-heroes, best known for their motto: “Make good use of bad rubbish!”
With maps, litter bags, and a sense of mission, pupils set out in small groups to tackle litter hot spots around the school grounds and nearby streets. They quickly discovered just how much plastic waste could build up in everyday places—from sweet wrappers to plastic bottles and food packaging. Teachers used the opportunity to talk about the impact of plastic on wildlife and the importance of recycling.
Mr Ian Beard, chairman of the local residents’ association, joined the group mid-morning. He spent time walking with the Year 3 class, answering their thoughtful questions about the local environment, recycling challenges, and how the community can work together to keep their area clean.
Back at school, the pupils gathered to sort and analyse the litter they had collected. As part of a national litter-picking survey, the children recorded the types and quantities of rubbish they found, contributing real-world data to help build a clearer picture of the UK’s plastic problem. Their findings will be added to a national database used by environmental campaigners and researchers.
Teachers praised the students for their teamwork, enthusiasm, and sense of responsibility. “This was more than just picking up litter,” said one staff member. “It was about learning to care for our world and realising the difference even the youngest of us can make.”