‘Students have taken our A-level results to the next level’ says The Buckingham School

A school spokesperson said: “What a fantastic set of results from our Year 13 students.

“Our Year 13 students have shown that they were determined to achieve, despite having large portions of their studies disrupted by Covid-19.

"These were the first external exams sat by this cohort, due to disruptions to their GCSE examination series in 2020, and they have shown the determination and perseverance needed to achieve highly and we could not be more proud of them.

Lily-Mae Cross and Natasha Hunt collect their A-level results at The Buckingham School

"It was a pleasure to celebrate their results with them in person today.

"As a non-selective school, we prepare students for the full range of outcomes. We are delighted that students achieved a grade C or above in over 64 per cent of all entries at A-level, 35 per cent scored a B or above and 19 per cent grade A and above.”

Particular congratulations go to the following students:

Natasha Hunt who achieved a Distinction* in Business, an A in Psychology and an A* in Criminology;

A great set of results for Joseph White

Ewan Taylor who achieved an A in English Literature, an A in History and an A in Biology;

Amelia Lidbetter who achieved an A in Psychology, and A in Criminology and a Distinction in Law;

Lily-Mae Cross who achieved a Distinction* in Business, and A in Criminology, an A in Extended Project and a B in Psychology;

Joseph White who achieved a Distinction* in Business, and A in Mathematics, a B in Criminology and an A in Finance;

Smiles from Rhianna Yardley, Amelia Lidbetter and Harriet Smith

Harriet Smith who achieved an A in English Literature, an A in Psychology, an A in Extended Project and a C in History;

Rhianna Yardley who achieved a Distinction in Health and Social Care, an A in Psychology and a B in Biology.

Headteacher Andy McGinnes said: “We are so proud of our Sixth Form provision and its growing reputation. These results reflect the incredible resilience of our staff and students, and our ‘can do’ approach to all of the disruption of the last two and a half years.

"In spite of no experience of taking public exams in their school lives, these students have taken our A-level results to the next level. As ever, our students have aced their BTEC qualifications.

Ewan Taylor achieved three A grades

"The staff have moved mountains to support students through the lockdowns, partial closures, staff and student absence. No cohort of students has ever had their education disrupted to the extent that this cohort has.

“It is very apt that we are expecting more students into our Sixth Form than ever this year, and we have added five new A-level courses - in PE, Physics, Spanish, French and Film.

"This means we offer a full suite of A-level courses, whilst maintaining the BTECs that our students do so well in.”

Director of Sixth Form, Mrs Pykett, added: "We believe our Sixth Form provides a wonderful opportunity for students to truly fulfil their potential in a caring and vibrant community.

"Our curriculum is wider than ever, with a variety of traditional academic A-levels and vocational BTEC qualifications, as well as a breadth of enrichment opportunities beyond the classroom.