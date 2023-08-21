Sponne School Celebrates A Level Exam success

Students and staff at Sponne School in Towcester are celebrating another excellent set of A Level results this year with many individuals achieving outstanding grades and 40% of students gaining the highest A* - B grades. For this cohort, their A level exams were the first external exams they had completed since their SATS due to all the challenges and disruption of the pandemic.

Amongst the many delighted students today were James Lecoche (A*AA) who will be reading History at Cambridge University, Ellina Hickman(A*AA) and Joseph Buckley (AAAB) who will be reading Medicine at the University of Edinburgh and University College London. Madison Kingston (A*AA) will be reading Law at Birmingham University whilst Seb Nelson (A*AAB) is studying Computer Science at Bath University. A number of students are heading to Nottingham including Ray French (A*A*AA), Lotty Dawson (A*AA), Lucy Minns (AAB) and Samantha Reeves (AAA) to study Physics, Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine, Medical and Biological Chemistry and Fashion Marketing with branding respectively. Jessica-May Elliott (AAA) will be studying French and Philosophy at Southampton University whilst Poppy Waldron (A*A Distinction) heads north to study Sport and Exercise Science at Leeds Beckett University. Eleanor McConnell (A*A*A*) will be continuing her studies in Art.

Several students have also secured highly competitive degree apprenticeships this year. Headteacher Mr Iain Massey said: “We are really proud of our students who have done so well in gaining these excellent results in what has been a challenging few years with the pandemic disruption and sitting their first external examinations since the end of Year 6. The grades reflect the hard work that students put in and the outstanding teaching and support provided by the staff at Sponne School. The diverse range of courses and destinations achieved by the students reflects our school ethos of Dream Believe Achieve. Well done to all our students”.