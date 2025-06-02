South East pupils learn about dangers of climate change through immersive VR experience ahead of World Environment Day

Ahead of World Environment Day on 5 June, pupils at Wood End School are seeing the dangers of climate change brought vividly to life through a unique virtual reality (VR) experience. The pupils are among the first in the country to try the Future Forests Toolkit, a new education resource that highlights the impact of human activity on the environment.

The toolkit is the result of a partnership between Avantis Education, creator of ClassVR, the world’s first virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) solution designed exclusively for education and the Rainforest Foundation UK. While the most immersive experience comes through ClassVR headsets, the resource is available to all schools via any internet enabled device.

Matt Withers, Curriculum Lead, Wood End School, said: “The students absolutely loved it – the buzz around the classroom was amazing, and it definitely brought the topic alive for them. They really enjoyed exploring two different futures, and the fact that the animals and humans moved meant it was really interactive and realistic. It was a great addition to our topic and something we would definitely include in the future.”

With the United Nations’ World Environment Day taking place this week, it’s the perfect time for pupils to learn about issues impacting our world, like climate change and deforestation.

Future Forests Experience immersive scene

Powered by ClassVR, the Future Forests experience takes pupils on a journey that shows them the beauty of our earth, the dangers it’s facing, and the consequences of doing nothing. The experience highlights real environmental challenges and shows the impact of human activity on the Amazon rainforest across several countries in South America.

Pupils are taken on a trip through time to experience alternate futures of the same rainforest. They are shown the stark realities of deforestation and habitat destruction as well as hopes for sustainability and restoration.

The Toolkit has been created to put pupils at the forefront of rainforest destruction. It challenges them to think about the impact of human activity on rainforest ecosystems and the longer-term effects on global climate, and how natural habitats can be restored and sustained in future.

Year 4 pupils at Wood End School used the Future Forests Experience in geography lessons to gain a deeper understanding of their rainforest topic, praising resource for being ‘interactive’ and having ‘an important message’.

Wood End pupils using ClassVR

One pupil said: “'I liked how you could choose a future and understand how important the rainforest is.”

Another said: “It was realistic and you could look at lots of features you would find in a real rainforest.”

The Future Forests Toolkit was launched at global education technology show Bett 2025 in London earlier this year. It demonstrates how VR can be a powerful tool for fostering emotional engagement and understanding of climate change among pupils.

It comes after a recent report from the Department for Education raised concerns over levels of climate literacy among school leavers.

Gillian Rhodes, Chief Marketing Officer of Avantis Education, said: “With World Environment Day taking place this week, it’s a good time to reflect on the role education can play in raising awareness of environmental issues.

“Climate change is one of the pressing issues of our time, but the recent DfE report showed that only a third (34%) of students accurately defined climate change mitigation. By partnering with Rainforest Foundation UK to develop the Future Forests toolkit, we’re helping schools to deliver more impactful lessons on how to mitigate climate change.

“While VR is not a panacea for climate action, it allows students to experience the impacts of climate change in an immersive way, helping them to develop a deeper understanding and sense of urgency to act.

Schools across South East England can access the Future Forest Toolkit for free here: ClassVR.com/FutureForest