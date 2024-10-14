Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The internationally renowned author Robert Cumming and artist Gino Ballantyne, both Buckingham residents will be in conversation at Buckingham University.

To launch their beautifully written and illustrated book the first book in a new series "Slow Looking" published by the Lutterworth, Press "Learning To Look" The book explores the experience of looking at art on your own terms. and a small selection of lively original drawings made for the book by Gino Ballantyne will be on display. The launch on the 14th November 6.30 - 8pm has been organised by Buckingham Bookshop.

Robert says: “SLOW LOOKING is part autobiography telling briefly how I came to discover the pleasures of looking at works of art. It is also part travelogue as I take you to Madrid, Tuscany, St Petersburg and New York to look at four famous paintings (Velazquez / Fra Angelico/ Canaletto / Jackson Pollock) that have had a great impact throughout my life. In the book I talk about them much as I might talk about famous people who have similarly, for better or worse, had a great influence”.

Gino says "creating art is about seeing, its not just a shelter from the disorientation of reality but a reflection of the human experience and condition in all its forms".

The evening starts at 6.30 pm in the comfortable University Lecture Theatre when Gino and Robert will be in informal conversation with Alison Cameron who runs the excellent Buckingham Bookshop.

At 7.15 pm there will be a chance to mingle, enjoy glass of wine, purchase signed copies Slow looking, Book One, Learning To Look, and browse the Bookshop.

Entry is free to reserve a space email Buckingham Bookshop: [email protected]