Sir William Ramsay School joins Insignis Academy Trust

This strategic move signifies a momentous milestone for both Sir William Ramsay School and Insignis Academy Trust, as they unite their expertise and resources to enhance educational opportunities for students across Buckinghamshire. With a shared vision for fostering innovation, collaboration, and student success, this partnership aims to set new benchmarks in educational excellence.

By aligning with Insignis, Sir William Ramsay School gains access to an extensive network of educational professionals, advanced infrastructure, and innovative teaching methodologies, thus empowering its students to excel academically and thrive in an ever-evolving world.

Sir William Ramsay School

Keith Deane, Chair of Governors for Sir William Ramsay School

"I believe that joining Insignis Academy Trust is a great opportunity for our students and staff to benefit from the Trust’s experience and expertise in our efforts to make Sir William Ramsay a great school."

Insignis shares Sir William Ramsay School’s commitment to enable the academic success and personal development of all members of the school community and develop a culture that is routed in the school’s values of being Respectful, Ambitious, Reliable and Resilient.

Through collaborative initiatives and shared best practices, this partnership aims to raise educational standards and empower every student to become lifelong learners and global citizens.

Insignis Academy Trust

Gaynor Bull, Chair of Trustees for Insignis Academy Trust

“We are delighted Sir William Ramsay School (SWR) is joining Insignis Academy Trust as our fifth Buckinghamshire secondary school and we are fully committed to working collaboratively with SWR and our other schools to ensure we provide an exceptional educational experience for all our students. We very much look forward to working more closely with the SWR school community."

Established in 2016, Insignis Academy Trust has the primary objective of improving education. Insignis believes that all children should receive a fulfilling, aspirational and successful educational experience. As a Multi Academy Trust and an education charity Insignis Academy Trust works locally with schools in Buckinghamshire and now consists of five schools, Princes Risborough School, Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School, Sir William Ramsay School, The Kingsbrook School and The Mandeville School.

The intention of Insignis Academy Trust is to grow and collaborate with other schools and trusts to create a significant enhancement to the education of students locally.