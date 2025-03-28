School races to support charity as teachers train for London Marathon

The event was more than just a fun day out—it was an opportunity for students to get active and be part of Hannah and Harry’s training journey as they prepare to run the London Marathon in April. The marathon itself is a monumental challenge, but the school’s team is determined to go the distance, raising both awareness and funds to support the charity’s mission.

Children took part in the endurance challenge of running around the track along with Hannah and Harry, all in the spirit of movement and inclusion. The atmosphere was electric, with students cheering each other on and embracing the joy of sport. The event not only encouraged fitness but also highlighted the importance of accessible sports for all young people.

Miss Welsh shared her excitement: “It was incredible to see every child engaged, moving, and having fun. We want to show them that sport is for everyone, no matter their ability.”

Mr Hillier added: “This marathon is about more than just crossing a finish line. It’s about inspiring our students and supporting a cause that changes lives. Seeing their enthusiasm today makes all the training worth it.”

A huge thank you also goes to the parents who joined us on the day, taking part in the run and supporting the children. Your encouragement and energy made the event even more special!

The school community is now rallying behind their teachers, with donations pouring in to support Get Kids Going!

​Parents, staff, and local businesses are all encouraged to contribute to this fantastic cause.

To support Miss Welsh and Mr Hillier’s marathon efforts, donations can be made to Hannah and Harry's JustGiving Pages: