School exclusions: The 10 institutions in Aylesbury Vale suspending and expelling the most pupils
New figures show the amount of children that were permanently excluded or suspended from schools in Aylesbury Vale.
In England overall, 3,928 children were permanently excluded from school in the 2020/21 academic year, which amounts to around five in every 10,000.
Typically, the most common reason for permanent exclusions was persistent disruptive behaviour, the next most likely reason was physically assaulting another pupil.
But suspensions have increased by 13% across England. In total 352,454 children were suspended from school in 2020/21, up from 310,733 the year before. This is the equivalent of 425 pupils per 10,000.
Data was collected from figures recently released by the Department for Education.
The gallery here shows the 10 schools in Aylesbury Vale where the most pupils were suspended.