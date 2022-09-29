In England overall, 3,928 children were permanently excluded from school in the 2020/21 academic year, which amounts to around five in every 10,000.

Typically, the most common reason for permanent exclusions was persistent disruptive behaviour, the next most likely reason was physically assaulting another pupil.

But suspensions have increased by 13% across England. In total 352,454 children were suspended from school in 2020/21, up from 310,733 the year before. This is the equivalent of 425 pupils per 10,000.

Data was collected from figures recently released by the Department for Education.

The gallery here shows the 10 schools in Aylesbury Vale where the most pupils were suspended.

1. Buckingham School At Buckingham School there were a total of 135 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were two permanent exclusions and 133 suspensions. These are rates of 0.2 exclusions and 12.2 suspensions per 100 children.

2. The Mandeville School At the Mandeville School there were a total of 120 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were no permanent exclusions and [120 suspensions. These are rates of 0 exclusions and 11.5 suspensions per 100 children.

3. Aylesbury Vale Academy At Aylesbury Vale Academy there were a total of 73 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were two permanent exclusions and 71 suspensions. These are rates of 0.1 exclusions and 4.2 suspensions per 100 children.

4. The Grange School At The Grange School there were a total of 64 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were no permanent exclusions and 64 suspensions. At a rate of 4.7 suspensions per 100 children.