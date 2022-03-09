Royal tea party for youngest children at Winslow C of E School
The school library became the setting for a royal garden party for World Book Day
Winslow Church of England School marked the 25th anniversary of World Book Day with activities around the theme of 'celebration'.
Pupils planned parties and designed cakes for their favourite book characters, while school librarian Jill White decorated the library to look like a royal garden party, basing her own costume on a character from The Queen's Hat.
Headteacher Cazz Colmer said: "Our youngest pupils in Rainbow Pre-School were invited to a very special tea party in the library, where they ate biscuits and drank from teacups - and I'm told not a drop was spilled!
"Children and teachers from across the school also wore some fantastic costumes in celebration of their favourite book characters.
"I spotted everything from Gangsta Granny to Thing One and Thing Two, and from the Very Hungry Caterpillar to Little Miss Sunshine."