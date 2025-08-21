Royal Latin School GCSE results

GCSE Results Day!

RLS Students celebrate excellent GCSE results

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Latin School is pleased to report that over two-thirds of all GCSE results were at the top grades (A- A*), with 67% awarded at grades 7–9, including 43% at grades 8–9 and 19% at grade 9. An impressive 33 students achieved all 8s and 9s in at least eight subjects, highlighting the exceptional achievements across the year group

Ian Chislett, Headteacher, said:

“This morning has been filled with pride and joy as our students realised just how much they have achieved. Their determination, character and commitment has shone through, and I am grateful to our staff and to families for their support. Today is about celebrating young people who have worked hard, supported one another, and who now stand ready to take their next steps with confidence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Congratulations to all our students!

The majority of students are now delighted to be joining the Royal Latin’s Sixth Form, where the school looks forward to supporting them as they build on these excellent foundations and prepare for future success.

Ms Anna Langford, Head of Year 11, added:

“I couldn't be prouder of the students for their incredible GCSE results. Their hard work, perseverance, and commitment, especially after starting secondary school during such uncertain times, have truly paid off. These amazing results are a testament to their resilience and determination, and it’s been a privilege to watch them grow and succeed.”