Royal Latin host Extraordinary People Awards 2025

On 8th October the Royal Latin School hosted the 2025 Extraordinary People Awards, recognising those who have made exceptional contributions with their volunteering in our local community.

These awards form part of the Royal Latin's commitment to the community, as set out in the school’s 600th anniversary 2023 charter. The 2025 awards sought to reflect the school's 'LATIN' values and virtues of Leadership & Integrity, Aspiration & Resilience, Teamwork & Respect, Innovation & Courage and Nurturing & Compassion, and aimed to recognise those individuals in our community who have demonstrated extraordinary qualities in their efforts to overcome challenges and help others. Recipients were chosen by judges from the school management team and senior community volunteers.

The award presentations were hosted by Headteacher Ian Chislett and Assistant Headteachers, Sally Kay and George West, with the awards presented by Buckingham Town Mayor, Fran Davies, in front of an audience of the award nominators, the award winner's families, Buckingham Town Council members and RLS governors, staff and students.

The winner of the Leadership & Integrity award was Chris Usher, for his work with Buckingham & Stowe Running Club, the winner of the Aspiration & Resilience award was Linda Woodham, for her work with Buckingham Football Club Youth, the winner of the Teamwork & Respect award was Rachel Seago, for her fundraising achievements with school PTAs, the winner of the Innovation & Courage award was Tony Allen for his Men's Walk and Talk group and Couch to 5K volunteering, and the winner of the Nurturing & Compassion award was Elle Mansfield for her work with Y2 Carers. There was also an Under 19s award for Nurturing & Compassion awarded to Royal Latin student Max Murray.

The six award winners, along with RLS Headteacher Ian Chislett (centre), RLS Assistant Headteachers, George West and Sally Kay and Buckingham Town Mayor, Fran Davies.

As well as receiving their awards and certificates, winners were also invited to choose a cause to benefit from a share of donations from a Royal Latin non-uniform day that took place on 10th October, raising approximately £1,500. The beneficiary causes included the Buckingham & Stowe Running Club, Buckingham Football Club Youth, Friends of the Royal Latin School, Helen and Douglas House, YC2 Young Carers and Dementia UK.

To find out more about the awards, visit the Extraordinary People Awards 2025 webpage.