RGS celebrates record A-Level results as final all-boys Sixth Form marks end of an era

The Royal Grammar School (RGS) High Wycombe celebrated a ‘landmark year’ of academic success as its final all-boys Sixth Form cohort achieved one of the strongest sets of A-Level results in the school’s history.

In a fitting conclusion to more than four centuries of single-sex sixth form education with the school in Amersham Road welcoming girls for the first time next month – nearly 60 per cent of all grades awarded were at A* or A. In comparison, 28.3 per cent of all grades across England, Wales and Northern Ireland were marked at A* or A.

A remarkable 85.14 per cent of all A-Level grades were awarded at A, A or B* at RGS and 23.37 per cent of all entries achieved the top A* grade. Boarding students at the selective state grammar school for boys aged 11-18 performed very strongly, with almost 70 per cent of their grades at A* or A.

Jon Scourfield, Assistant Head and Director of Boarding, highlighted the exceptional performance of its boarding students.

RGS headmaster Philip Wayne said it was testament to the hard work and dedication of the school’s 202 Year 13 intake across a wide range of subjects and praised the students and staff for their efforts:

Mr Wayne said: “We are incredibly proud of our students’ achievements in their A-Levels this year. These results are a testament to their resilience and hard work, fortified by the unwavering dedication of our staff and the support from parents.

“We wish all our students every success as they embark on their next exciting chapters, whether at university or in apprenticeships. I thank all students for their contribution to RGS over the years. All augurs well.”

In a historic moment for the school, this summer marks the end of an era with RGS admitting girls into its Sixth Form for the first time in over 400 years. From September 2025, the school, which was established by Royal Charter in 1562, will operate a co-educational Sixth Form, open to both boys and girls aged 16–18 bringing to a close centuries of single-sex education post-16.

The move towards a fully co-educational Sixth Form represents a significant and progressive step for the school as it adapts to the evolving educational landscape - one that has already been welcomed by students, families, and staff – according to Mr Wayne.

He said: “The introduction of girls into the Sixth Form marks a significant evolution in the school’s history and one that staff believe will enrich its academic and pastoral life. The school has already invested in new facilities and support structures to ensure a smooth and successful transition.”

With its historic traditions, high academic standards and growing focus on inclusive education, RGS is considered one of the UK’s leading state schools and also offers an alternative route to independent schools for boarding which starts from Year 7 to 13.

Jon Scourfield, Assistant Head and Director of Boarding, said: “I’d like to highlight the exceptional performance of our boarding students - to see nearly 70 per cent of their grades at A* or A is a truly impressive outcome. Boarding at RGS fosters a unique sense of independence, structure and camaraderie, and these results show just how well our boarders thrive in that environment.”