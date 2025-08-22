RGS Celebrates Outstanding GCSE results amid national trends

Students at the Royal Grammar School (RGS) High Wycombe recorded strong GCSE results yesterday - significantly outperforming national averages amid a slight overall decline in grades across England.

Notably, 75 per cent boarding students achieved grades 7-9, while 66 per cent of day students at the selective state grammar school for boys secured these top grades.

Nationally, the percentage of top grades (7/A or above) edged up slightly from 21.8 per cent to 21.9 per cent.

Across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, 67.4 per cent of all grades were 4/C and above, a slight drop from 67.6 per cent last year. In England specifically, the pass rate declined marginally from 67.4 per cent to 67.1 per cent, making RGS’s results all the more remarkable.

Jon Scourfield, Assistant Head and Director of Boarding, drew particular attention to the strong academic performance of the boarding students.

The school’s sustained excellence stands out in a landscape still stabilising after the disruptions of the Covid pandemic and the return to pre-pandemic grading standards last year.

Headmaster Philip Wayne said: “This year’s GCSE results are a reflection of steady, focused work by our students and the calm professionalism of our teaching staff.

“While national trends show some fluctuation, our priority has remained supporting each student to reach their individual potential. We’re pleased to see so many of them now well-prepared to move forward into Sixth Form study.”

This year also marks a historic transition for the school, as RGS prepares to welcome female students into the Sixth Form for the first time in over 400 years. From September 2025, the school - founded by Royal Charter in 1562 - will operate a co-educational Sixth Form, open to both boys and girls aged 16–18.

Marking the end of over four centuries of single-sex sixth form education, the school’s final all-boys Sixth Form cohort last week achieved one of the strongest sets of A-Level results in the school’s history.

Boarding students secured almost 70 per cent of their grades at A* or A, while day students attained nearly 60 per cent at these top grades. By comparison, only 28.3 per cent of grades awarded across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland were at A* or A.

Mr Wayne said: “As ever, results day isn’t just about celebrating outcomes - it’s also about looking ahead. We’ve been working closely with our Year 11 students as they take their next steps into the Sixth Form, and we’re also seeing a record number of applications from external candidates, including both boys and girls, who are keen to join its inclusive and high-achieving Sixth Form community this September.”

Mr Scourfield added: “Our boarders have once again demonstrated exceptional academic commitment, with over three-quarters achieving grades 7-9. The boarding community offers a unique environment where students benefit from additional support and structure, which clearly helps them to thrive both academically and personally.”