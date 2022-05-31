Queen's Jubilee: Aylesbury school announces fayre featuring family-friendly games and local business stalls

Elmhurst School has announced its Queen’s Jubilee fayre which will take place on Saturday 11 June.

From 11:30am to 2:30pm families are invited to attend a funday which boasts: games for all the family, an obstacle course and ice cream vans.

Elmhurst School Jubilee Fayre

Also families can enter raffle or tombola competitions.

Food and refreshments will be provided by local businesses who have agreed to erect stalls on the school grounds.

A bouncy castle and obstacle course will also allow youngsters to burn off some steam.

Other classic event favourites have been organised including temporary henna tattoo applications and face painting.

Officially opening proceedings will be new town Mayor, Councillor Mike Smith.

As many as 25 different stalls will be erected at the family-friendly event which is open to all.

Governor Anna Gunn told The Bucks Herald: “It’s the first time that Elmhurst School is opening its doors on a Saturday, usually we’ve done very lowkey events.

"It is the first time we’ve hosted a fayre on this scale.

"We want to celebrate all the changes we’ve had since the academisation in 2019.

"We wanted to open the doors and let everyone see how far the school has come.”

Organisers have chosen to hold the event after the bumper weekend.

The decision was made siting the fact many parents and families have already planned their own street parties for the Queen’s big day.