Purple plaque honours award-winning Alumna at Aylesbury High School

Former student from Aylesbury High School (AHS) wins prestigious Innovate UK Women in Innovation Award, worth £75,000 AHS unveils a purple plaque in recognition of her achievements Hosseini-Gerami visits AHS to inspire the next generation of women pursuing careers in science, tech, and innovation.

Aylesbury High School (AHS) has recognised former pupil Dr Layla Hosseini-Gerami, Co-Founder and Chief Data Science Officer at Ignota Labs, with the unveiling of a purple plaque. Dr Hosseini-Gerami recently won the prestigious Innovate UK (IUK) Women in Innovation Award, which provides £75,000 in grant funding and business support to bring pioneering ideas to market.

A distinguished chemist, Dr Hosseini-Gerami holds multiple degrees, including a PhD from the University of Cambridge, where she pioneered integrative cheminformatics and bioinformatics strategies for understanding drug molecular mechanisms. She has continued this work at Ignota Labs, the AI drug turnaround company, focusing on leveraging AI to understand and prevent adverse drug reactions, ensuring safer therapeutic options for patients.

Her IUK-backed project, in partnership with Genomics England and Cytochroma, directly addresses the historical oversight of drug toxicity risks in women and ethnic minorities. The project uses patient-derived data to predict Gefitinib-induced liver toxicity risks in underrepresented sub-populations, aiming to close a significant gap in drug safety understanding.

Layla Hosseini-Gerami, Co-Founder and Chief Data Science Officer at Ignota Labs, said: “It was wonderful to visit Aylesbury High School to share my experience with current students. Through the successful execution of this project, I aim to inspire future generations of women and underrepresented minorities to pursue careers in science, tech, and innovation.”

Marieke Forster, Headmistress at Aylesbury High School said: “We were excited to welcome Layla back to Aylesbury High School, where she was first inspired to study Chemistry. It was inspirational to hear where Chemistry has taken her.”

Purple plaques are being displayed at schools nationwide to recognise the award's winners. Dr Hosseini-Gerami joins over 200 recipients who are developing innovative solutions to critical social, environmental, and economic challenges.