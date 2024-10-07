Princes Risborough School unveils new Hawthorn Building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Princes Risborough School opens a new state-of-the-art building to provide much-needed space for their students.

Staff, students and the wider community of Princes Risborough School celebrated a significant milestone on 2nd October with the official opening of its new Hawthorn Building. This state-of-the-art addition to the school site provides much-needed space for learning and growth, thanks to the generous support of Buckinghamshire Council.

The beautifully designed, eco-friendly construction boasts four modern, flexible classrooms equipped with the latest technology. These spaces are designed to enhance the educational experience for students and create new opportunities for innovative teaching methods and programs.

Head of School, Vincent Forshaw, expressed his gratitude, stating “The Hawthorn Building is more than just a new structure; it's a symbol of our commitment to providing the best possible education for our students. This facility will have a lasting impact on our school community, opening further opportunities for creativity, collaboration and academic achievement."

The Hawthorn Building

Matthew Walsh, who officially opened the Hawthorn Building by cutting the ribbon, shared his praise for the school's continued commitment to its students. “I was very honoured to be asked to be part of the Hawthorn Building opening. This is a great addition to the school’s facilities for its students. As a local Councillor and resident, it gives me great pleasure to see firsthand how the school is going from strength to strength. This is a testament to the great work of everyone involved so well done to team Princes Risborough School!”

The opening of the Hawthorn Building marks a significant step forward in Princes Risborough School's mission to enhance its infrastructure and ensure students have access to the best possible learning environments. This new facility will not only accommodate the school's growing enrolment but reflects the school’s ongoing dedication to excellence in education and future-focused development.