Princes Risborough School students achieve excellent GCSE & BTEC results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Congratulations to all of our GCSE & BTEC students! We are exceptionally proud of their excellent results and progress and they have embodied our core values of being positive, responsible & successful.

We have also seen significant increases in the percentage of students achieving key threshold grades. We are thrilled that this will open doors for our students for their next steps and we look forward to welcoming the vast majority of them back to join our oversubscribed sixth form.

We are particularly pleased for Farley Dow and Joshua Jones both of whom gained eight Grade 8-9s in their GCSE & BTec exams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As always, we would like to thank all of the staff at PRS for everything they have done and look forward to celebrating this in the new academic year.