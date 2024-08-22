Princes Risborough School students achieve excellent GCSE & BTEC results
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Congratulations to all of our GCSE & BTEC students! We are exceptionally proud of their excellent results and progress and they have embodied our core values of being positive, responsible & successful.
We have also seen significant increases in the percentage of students achieving key threshold grades. We are thrilled that this will open doors for our students for their next steps and we look forward to welcoming the vast majority of them back to join our oversubscribed sixth form.
We are particularly pleased for Farley Dow and Joshua Jones both of whom gained eight Grade 8-9s in their GCSE & BTec exams.
As always, we would like to thank all of the staff at PRS for everything they have done and look forward to celebrating this in the new academic year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.