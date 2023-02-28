A Princes Risborough school participated in a tree planting project creating Tiny Forest.

In total, 120 students from Princes Risborough School attended as 600 trees were planted at the new beauty site.

Princes Risborough-based bed manufacturer Hypnos created the scheme in partnership with Buckinghamshire Council and Earthwatch Europe, with funding from the Forestry Commission.

The team at the Tiny Forest in Princes Risborough, photo from Graham Whitby Boot

Hypnos is sponsoring the project which has been designed to get children interested in combating climate change and mitigating biodiversity loss.

Ten members of staff from Hypnos attended the event alongside students and school staff.

Tiny Forest consists of 600 newly-planted native native trees in the space roughly the size of a tennis court.

Hypnos states that these intensively planted trees grow quickly and create nature-rich habitats. While children get to see the tree planting process firsthand.

Hypnos' Tiny Forest in Princes Risborough, photo from Graham Whitby Boot

James Keen, Chief Executive at Hypnos Beds, said: “As a business we are always keen to give something back to both local communities and the wider world in which we operate. Tiny Forest is a perfect fit for us as an initiative given our commitment to the Queen’s Green Canopy project and sustainable bed design and business operation, so we’re proud to be part of this initiative.”

The Queen's Green Canopy initiative saw more than one million trees planted in the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee year.

Louise Hartley, Tiny Forest programme manager at Earthwatch Europe, said: “Tiny Forest provides rich opportunities for connecting young and old alike with the environment and sustainability. It’s vital that we give people the knowledge and skills to protect our natural world and inspire them to take positive action. We are delighted to be working with Hypnos Beds, Princes Risborough School, and Buckinghamshire Council to bring these inspiring spaces to Princes Risborough.”

Bucks Council has pledged to plant over 543,000 trees on council owned land in Buckinghamshire over the next nine years.