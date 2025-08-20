Plans lodged for new two-storey school building at Stocklake Park in Aylesbury

By Damien Lucas
Published 20th Aug 2025, 11:37 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 11:38 BST
A planning application has been submitted to demolish an existing building at Stocklake Park in Aylesbury and replace it with a new two-storey education facility.

The scheme, lodged with Buckinghamshire Council under reference 25/02353/APP, proposes the removal of a steel-framed structure currently used for therapy accommodation. In its place, developers are seeking approval to build a modern, detached, timber-framed building designed to enhance teaching and learning provision at the school.

According to the application, the new building would span two storeys and provide a mix of teaching spaces, office accommodation and activity rooms. The proposals also include modifications to the school’s current parking arrangements and vehicle circulation on site, aiming to create a more efficient and safer layout for staff, pupils and visitors.

Stocklake Park School is a specialist educational setting for pupils with complex needs, and the plans suggest the investment will strengthen its facilities to better support students and staff.

Stocklake Park School in Aylesbury. Photo: Google Maps Street Viewplaceholder image
Stocklake Park School in Aylesbury. Photo: Google Maps Street View

While details of the proposed design of the building are yet to be fully discussed publicly, the use of timber framing reflects a sustainable approach to construction. This aligns with growing trends across Buckinghamshire and beyond to deliver greener, more energy-efficient education spaces.

Buckinghamshire Council will now review the school’s application, with local residents and interested parties invited to submit their views as part of the planning consultation process. A decision is expected later this year.

If approved, the project would represent a significant upgrade to Stocklake Park’s facilities, expanding its capacity to provide specialist education in Aylesbury.

