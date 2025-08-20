Plans lodged for new two-storey school building at Stocklake Park in Aylesbury
The scheme, lodged with Buckinghamshire Council under reference 25/02353/APP, proposes the removal of a steel-framed structure currently used for therapy accommodation. In its place, developers are seeking approval to build a modern, detached, timber-framed building designed to enhance teaching and learning provision at the school.
According to the application, the new building would span two storeys and provide a mix of teaching spaces, office accommodation and activity rooms. The proposals also include modifications to the school’s current parking arrangements and vehicle circulation on site, aiming to create a more efficient and safer layout for staff, pupils and visitors.
Stocklake Park School is a specialist educational setting for pupils with complex needs, and the plans suggest the investment will strengthen its facilities to better support students and staff.
While details of the proposed design of the building are yet to be fully discussed publicly, the use of timber framing reflects a sustainable approach to construction. This aligns with growing trends across Buckinghamshire and beyond to deliver greener, more energy-efficient education spaces.
Buckinghamshire Council will now review the school’s application, with local residents and interested parties invited to submit their views as part of the planning consultation process. A decision is expected later this year.
If approved, the project would represent a significant upgrade to Stocklake Park’s facilities, expanding its capacity to provide specialist education in Aylesbury.