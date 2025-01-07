Students dressed up for Green Ridge Primary Academy's nativityStudents dressed up for Green Ridge Primary Academy's nativity
Students dressed up for Green Ridge Primary Academy's nativity

Pictures from nativity plays in Aylesbury Vale this Christmas

By James Lowson
Published 7th Jan 2025, 10:40 GMT
Schools have sent in some of their best photos from nativity plays taking place throughout Aylesbury Vale.

We have collected some of the best class photos from nativity plays held at primary schools throughout Buckinghamshire.

Here are some of the best photos we were sent:

Oakley Combined School students posing for their nativity play.

1. Oakley Combined School

Oakley Combined School students posing for their nativity play. Photo: Oakley Combined School

Key Stage one students from St Louis Catholic Primary School in Aylesbury.

2. St Louis Catholic Primary School's Key Stage 1 nativity

Key Stage one students from St Louis Catholic Primary School in Aylesbury. Photo: St Louis Catholic Primary School

Reception students in costume for St. Louis Primary School's other nativity performance

3. St. Louis Catholic Primary School

Reception students in costume for St. Louis Primary School's other nativity performance Photo: St. Louis Catholic Primary School

