Pictures from Aylesbury school's sustainable fashion show raising funds for well-known charity

The latest environmental project from the Eco Schools Secondary School of the Year 22-23

An Aylesbury school completed an ambitious fashion show project to raise funds for a well-known local charity.

Students from Aylesbury High School created and designed clothing from second-hand materials.

These items were donated from Florence Nightingale Hospice the chosen charity which received the proceeds from the event.

Held last Friday (17 March), over 100 students participated in the six teams to design the best outfits.

Work on the project started back in October 2022, all the clothes made used during the project were preloved materials.

Each team had to design, make and show three outfits and two accessories, judges also wanted to see the moodboards and initial brainstorms the students came up with.

Every team also created its own makeup, hair, lighting, music and choreography, that had to follow a chosen theme.

This huge undertaking was worked on outside of school hours on top of the teams’ education commitments.

Suzie Hartwell, head of department for Art said: “Girls at Aylesbury High School consistently surprise me with their incredible work ethic. The success of House Art this year is a credit to the students who really worked hard to create such an amazing evening for all.”

Earlier on this year, Aylesbury High School was named Eco Schools Secondary School of the Year 22-23.

This event was designed to increase awareness around global initiatives in the fashion and beauty industry aimed at saving our environment.

Students between years 7 and 12 participated, the event hosted local businesses known for their sustainability ethoses.

These included: So natural cosmetics, Wild Daisy Clothing, Vegan Bunny, Aylesbury Eco Store, Mimis Pretties and Upcycled by Lu.

Representatives from popular Bucks charities: Aylesbury Foodbank, Florence Nightingale Hospice and Aylesbury Wombles, also attended.

Marieke Forster, headteacher at Aylesbury High School, added: “It was an absolute pleasure to open the doors of our School to our wonderful community -

students, parents, and local businesses alike. The amazing event was a true testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together, and I look forward to seeing our community continue to thrive and grow.”

Former student, Hannah Martinig, captured the show, since leaving Aylesbury High School she has launched, Revamped Image Photography.

The evening raised £1435.00 for Florence Nightingale Hospice.

