Pendley Day Nursery receives Good Ofsted report

Pendley Day Nursery are delighted to have been rated GOOD by Ofsted following an inspection in November 2023.

Pendley Day Nursery has been rated GOOD by Ofsted following an inspection in November 2023.

The inspection found: “Children form close bonds with staff and feel safe and secure at nursery. Babies show that they feel safe as they climb onto a staff member's lap for a cuddle.”

Older children “arrive happily to find interesting resources,” whilst the staff “encourage children to be creative and explain their ideas”. The report also noted that children are “confident and curious”.

This rating acknowledges the investment that the Directors Tony Stedman, Bob Winter and Ian Butler have made in recent months and their continued determination to make Pendley Day Nursery a wonderful place where children flourish and progress.

A copy of the Ofsted inspection report can be obtained from Pendley Day Nursery by contacting Lisa Caller, the Nursery Manager, via email: [email protected] or telephone: 01442 967140.

Bob Winter commented, “I am thrilled to share that we have received a Good rating for Pendley Day Nursery. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the investment we have made in recent months.

“At Pendley Day Nursery, we firmly believe that every child has the potential to flourish and progress in a nurturing environment. Our commitment to providing the best possible care and educational opportunities for children is unwavering. This rating affirms that we are on the right track and motivates us to continue striving for excellence.

“We would like to thank all our wonderful staff especially Lisa, our Nursery Manager, for her help in making this happen.”