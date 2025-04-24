Partou nursery serving Bracknell and Wokingham families impresses Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Partou Children’s House Day Nursery and Pre-school in Binfield has been awarded a ‘Good’ rating in all areas of activity after an Ofsted inspection.

Set in a detached Edwardian mansion surrounded by two acres of land just a mile from Bracknell and Wokingham, the nursery’s facilities have been optimised for fun-filled educational activities both inside and outside.

Its exciting indoor environment includes a nursery gym, indoor climbing frame and play areas for all ages. Meanwhile, its attractive outdoor space features a large sandpit, sensory gardens, mud kitchens and more for the children to explore.

In her report, the Ofsted inspector describes Partou Children’s House team members as “warm, kind and caring.”

Team members and children at Partou Children’s House in Binfield celebrating their Ofsted report which rated the nursery ‘Good’ in all areas

The inspector notes that “children benefit from plenty of fresh air and exercise.” She continues: “They develop and practise their physical skills as they ride on tricycles, run around, jump and explore the outdoor space. Staff help children learn to manage risks for themselves as they build obstacle courses out of wooden planks and balance along them. This develops children's problem-solving and creative skills.”

Amy Bennett, Partou Children’s House Nursery Manager, is singled out for having “an accurate overview of the quality of the nursery” and demonstrating “a drive for continual improvement alongside the management team.” The inspector adds: “Leaders make effective use of funding to support children's development needs. They have used it to provide appropriate resources and support for individual children.”

The team is praised for their collective efforts to “encourage children to be independent and learn skills for the future” and for promoting “good hygiene procedures” that “help children understand the importance of healthy eating.”

Partnership working between team members and families also meet with Ofsted approval. The report explains: “Parents praise the nursery and staff. They are updated regularly on their children's development. Staff support them in how they can continue their children's learning at home.”

And the safeguarding culture at the nursery is deemed to be “open and positive” that “puts children's interests first.”

Amy Bennett said: “Since the last inspection, we have made significant progress.

“Working together as a team, we have enhanced teaching quality through coaching and mentoring, improved communication with parents, and ensured better supervision at mealtimes.

“We are proud of these positive changes and our ongoing commitment to excellence.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “Congratulations to Amy and the Partou Children’s House team on their well-deserved success.

“They collaborate closely with families in their quest to continue raising standards in everything they do.

“The Ofsted report confirms that their dedication and professionalism is delivering impressive results.”