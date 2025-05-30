Partou Haddenham named in Top 20 South East nurseries

Partou Haddenham Day Nursery and Pre-school in Aylesbury has received an award after being rated as one of the top 20 nurseries in the South East of England by leading reviews site daynurseries.co.uk.

The accolade is based entirely on reviews from families with Partou Haddenham receiving a maximum score of 10 out of 10.

Located a short distance from Haddenham and Thame Parkway Railway Station, the purpose-built setting is surrounded by a large garden and full-equipped play space that encourages exploration and physical development.

Inside, there are separate rooms for babies, toddlers, two to three-year-olds, and pre-school children with age-appropriate toys and resources to provide children with a first class blend of care, enjoyment and education.

Humera Ahmed, Partou Haddenham Nursery Manager, said: "Receiving a Top 20 Award for being one of the best nurseries in the South East region is a wonderful achievement in itself.

“For the rating to be based solely on reviews from families makes it much more personal and special.

“At Partou Haddenham, the children lead the way, with my team there to keep them safe, nurture their emerging abilities and encourage them to seize each fun-packed day.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “Congratulations to Humera and the Partou Haddenham team for receiving a 10 out of 10 rating from families.

“The nursery has a key person approach for every child, ensuring they feel comfortable away from home. Team members also have excellent partnerships with the families including regular progress updates through face to face conversations and online journals.

“Their Top 20 Award is fully merited.”