Overstone Combined School in Wing is turning 175! Celebrating 175 years of learning and community – 4th June 2025
Come and join us for a special celebration as Overstone Combined School in Wing marks its 175th anniversary. Step back in time on a journey from 1850 to the present, with a unique look at history through the eyes of our children.
Join us for a fascinating exhibition exploring historical events from 1850 to the present day, brought to life by the talented children of Overstone Combined School.
Enjoy captivating displays, live music from local singers and a delicious afternoon cream tea kindly provided by our wonderful PTA. It’s a perfect afternoon for families, history lovers and community members alike!
Venue: Overstone Combined School, Church Street, Wing, LU70NY
Time: 2-4pm
Contact: [email protected]