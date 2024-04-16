Over 91% of families in Bucks get first choice primary school placements

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 91 per cent of families have got their children into their first choice primary school placements in Buckinghamshire, according to council data.

Bucks Council has announced today (16 April) that more than nine out of 10 families were given their first choice.

For children starting primary school in Reception, 91.27 per cent have received their first-choice allocation, (compared to 90.33 per cent last year). Figures for the top choice of junior schools (Year 3) are very slightly changed at 95.12 per cent, (compared to 96.70 per cent last year), the council has also announced.

Figures remain similar to last year's findings

Councillor Anita Cranmer said: “I am pleased that we have been able to offer the top choice of primary school places to the majority of families in Buckinghamshire once again this year.

“Parents and carers know what is right for their children and that is why it so important that they are able to choose the school they believe is best for their child. Starting school is such a big milestone and we wish all our new starters and those children moving schools, well in their education journey.”

Further council data shows 5,775 children have been allocated places in primary school (Reception) classes. Of them, 5.65 per cent of children got their second-choice and 1.65% received their third preference.

Bucks Council has also confirmed that every family that applied for a school place has received an offer.