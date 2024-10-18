Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 1,200 players took part in a massive fundraising rugby tournament held at a RAF base in Aylesbury Vale.

RAF Halton hosted a ‘girls’ festival of rugby’ with 60 teams taking part in the gigantic tournament, they represented 30 different clubs.

SecureCloud+ oversaw the competition, which was first launched back in 2017, to support girls’ sport.

All money raised from the one-day tournament was donated to Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity that supports children who have lost a parent in the Armed Forces.

Some of the girls participating in the large fundraiser near Wendover

Peter Williamson, CEO of SecureCloud+ said: “Grassroots sports have a unique ability to bring people together and create a strong sense of community between players, friends, and families out of nothing. Watching the Girls’ Festival of Rugby grow over the years has created a huge amount of pride for us all at SecureCloud+ while knowing that we are contributing to an environment that allows girls to play competitive sports, exercise and grow both as individuals and within teams."

At this year’s festival, the company which specialises in offering internet security, created a (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths) STEM village.

Offering hands on experience for the youngsters in these sought-after sectors.

Peter added: “As part of that growth, we are committed to showing everyone in attendance just how important, fulfilling, and exciting a career in STEM or the military can be. It has been wonderful to see such an incredible response from players who visited our STEM Village and see just how captivated they were with the technologies on display. None of this could have been achieved without the incredible support from our partners, who have helped turn our vision into a reality.”

61 teams took part

Overall, the event raised £3,500 toward Scotty’s Little Soldiers, donations can be made here.

Andy Sloan, head of fundraising and marketing at Scotty’s Little Soldiers, said: “We’re so grateful for all the support from this festival. We’ve seen how it has grown, and the joy it brings. Our aim at Scotty’s Little Soldiers is to help bereaved children smile, and you can feel the positive energy here.”

“The funds raised today will help to power our Smiles, Support and Strides programme, giving those young people the chance to smile again, providing development opportunities and emotional support. Thank you very much to everyone who has donated and got involved.”