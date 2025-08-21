Outstanding GCSE results at Thornton College

Following the outstanding post-16 results last week, Thornton College is delighted to announce another year of exceptional GCSE results. A superb 49.3% of all grades were awarded at 7-9, with 37% of these awarded at the very highest 8-9. An unprecedented 16% of students at the non-selective girls’ school in Buckinghamshire achieved grades at 8-9 in all their GCSE qualifications.

Dr Shaw, Head Teacher, commented:

Students were thrilled with their achievements, looking ahead to the wonderful opportunities available to them at Thornton Sixth Form in September.

Delighted students opening their results.

As proud parents celebrated their daughters' outstanding achievements, Thornton was thrilled by the heartfelt praise from students and parents alike – one mother who joined her daughter in collecting her results this morning commented, ‘It was the partnership at Thornton that made the ultimate difference. She took the baton, but Thornton handed it to her.’

Pippa, who achieved an outstanding 11 GCSEs all at Grade 9, shared that ‘Thornton is an environment which is so supportive. The collaboration between students and teachers has helped me to achieve what I have today. I can't wait to begin my next chapter here in Sixth Form.

Thornton College is committed to recognising the value of each individual, championing aspiration, and preparing students to enter the next chapter of their lives with ambition, compassion and purpose. The Thornton community extends its warmest congratulations to students, families and teachers who contributed to these brilliant results and looks forward to welcoming students back for the start of their Sixth Form journey in September. For families who would like to share in the success of Thornton, the next open morning takes place on Saturday 27th September.