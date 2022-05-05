Ofsted inspectors praise 'warm and friendly' Wingrave pre-school as it gets a 'good' rating

Wingrave C of E Combined School was rated ‘good’ across the board after its most recent Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors visited the school in March and say that children are excited to explore and learn new skills through carefully thought out activities.

And they praised staff for supporting the children’s independence – encouraging them to do things like pouring their own drinks or choosing their activities – and teaching children about healthy living.

The report said: “Staff manage behaviour calmly and encourage children to be sensitive towards each other. Children are polite and friendly. They learn to be tolerant, respectful and kind.”

The pre-school’s manager was also praised for having a good vision and fostering an inclusive environment – and inspectors say weaknesses identified at the previous inspection have now been addressed.

Parents were also full of praise for the pre-school, with the report stating: “They warmly describe the friendliness of the staff team and how happy their children are to attend."

It also noted that the pre-school has adapted to the Covid-19 pandemic with new ways to communicate with parents, including an online app.

And the pre-school’s strong links with staff were noted as helping to promote a smooth transition for children when they are ready to move on to the next stage of their learning.

Inspectors also said that children with special educational needs and/or disabilities were supported effectively.

Safeguarding at the school was also rated as effective, with the leadership team and staff having a good knowledge of child protection, and receiving regular training and support.

The report said: “They know what to do should they have any concerns about a child's safety or well-being. Staff teach children about keeping safe and offer gentle reminders about potential hazards. For example, when they go for walks, staff remind children about road safety. Recruitment procedures are robust”

However, the inspectors recommended that to improve further, the pre-school should extend the children’s good mathematical skills by helping staff recognise and build on opportunities for learning that occur during play and activities.