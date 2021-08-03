Nine Aylesbury schools running catch up classes this summer

Nine schools in Aylesbury will run catch up classes and summer activities before reopening in September.

Throughout Aylesbury's region 254 schools are running educational and activity-based classes over the summer holidays, the government says.

It says almost three quarters of eligible mainstream secondary schools have agreed to host a summer school.

The Department for Education allocated more funds for a summer school programme this year due to the disruptive impact the pandemic had on children's education.

The latest data showed that as recently as July over 8% of pupils at Bucks schools had to stay home due to Covid-related self-isolation laws.

Among the sessions being implemented across the UK certain schools will assist pupils who are making the transition to secondary school.

Nick Gibb, schools minister, said:“It is very good to see that so many children in South Central England will now have the opportunity to enjoy clubs and activities, building friendships and supporting their mental and physical health, alongside their educational progress.

“We have invested £3 billion so far in helping children catch up ahead of the next academic year and summer schools are an integral part of the overall effort to recover from the disruption caused by the pandemic.”

The full list of schools taking part in the activity in Aylesbury are:

-The Grange School

-The Mandeville School

-Stocklake Park Community School

-The Aylesbury Vale Academy

-Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School

-Aylesbury High School

-Aylesbury Grammar School

-John Colet School