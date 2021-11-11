New £11m primary school complete in Aylesbury offering 420 places

Work has finished on a brand new primary school in Aylesbury which cost £11 million to build.

Called, Kingsbrook View Primary Academy, the school has room for 420 pupils and 52 youngsters can attend the nursery.

It boasts car parking, including electric charging points, a cycle and scooter storage area, multi-use games area, hard and soft play areas, and grass playing pitch.

Kingsbrook View Primary Academy photo by Morgan Sindall

The project was overseen by Pick Everard, an independent property, construction, and infrastructure consultancy.

Pick Everard advises apprenticeships were completed during the project and £5 million was granted to local companies in return for services and supplies.

Pick Everard director John Clarke said: “We’re very pleased to have worked in partnership with the wider project team to deliver this brand-new school for students in the Aylesbury area.

“As with any project, certain challenges arose throughout the development, which were solved through positive, proactive collaboration and management across the project team.

photo by Morgan Sindall

“We are proud of the whole team’s resolute commitment to maintaining the highest quality of service, and to keeping the project on schedule without increasing the budget for the client.”

Efforts have been made to ensure the building is sustainable including the inclusion of solar panels.

Adrian Ceney, partner at Pick Everard, said: “At Pick Everard, we are always looking to see how we can maximise the local benefits in any areas we work in. Throughout the project, site tours, visits, and career presentations were delivered for pupils in the local area.

"We regularly attended jobs and careers fairs in the area and participated in the Buckinghamshire Skills Show, all looking to promote careers within the construction industry to the next generation.

Photo by Morgan Sindall

“To know that we have provided an excellent, high-quality education facility for students is fantastic, and it’s made all the better to know that we have collectively created benefits for the wider community too.”

Key stakeholders involved in the project included: the scheme’s contractor, Morgan Sindall, and the developer, Barratt David Wilson Homes.

Councillor Anita Cranmer said: “This is a truly wonderful building. The facilities are second to none and will provide a great learning environment for the current and future pupils.

"The building has sustainable credentials such as solar panels on the roof and the building fabric is designed to ensure it is thermally efficient thereby reducing the carbon emissions which will help the Council meet its Carbon reduction targets. I hope the pupils, teachers, staff and local community enjoy the new facilities for many years to come.”

“We’re incredibly pleased to have unveiled the brand-new Kingsbrook View Primary Academy, which will provide students in the area with a brilliant place to learn and grow in their formative years.”