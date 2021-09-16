New multi-million pound primary school opens in Aylesbury

A new primary school officially opened in Aylesbury yesterday (15 September), boasting a multi-million-pound facility.

The school has been opened in the Kingsbrook area, it is the first school opened at the housing development.

Bucks Council describes Kingsbrook View Primary Academy, as a state of the art, multi-million-pound facility for 420 pupils including a 52-place nursery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kingsbrook View Primary Academy

The funding for the school came from Homes England through the Housing Infrastructure Funding and Section 106 funding.

The council says an emphasis has been placed on making the school reflective of the wildlife surrounding the school, with a number of landscaping features.

The school's car park includes: electric charging points; cycle and scooter storage. At the school play area is a grass playing pitch, trim trail and space that can be used for multiple ball sports.

There is also hard and soft play areas, a wildlife area and forest school.

The council advises that it worked in partnership with the developer, Barratt and David Wilson Homes, the Academy Sponsor, Inspiring Futures Partnership Trust, and our main contractor Morgan Sindall.

Councillor Anita Cranmer said: “This is a truly wonderful building. The facilities are second to none and will provide a great learning environment for the current and future pupils.

"The building has sustainable credentials such as solar panels on the roof and the building fabric is designed to ensure it is thermally efficient thereby reducing the carbon emissions which will help the Council meet its Carbon reduction targets. I hope the pupils, teachers, staff and local community enjoy the new facilities for many years to come.”

Karly Williams, sales and marketing director at Barratt North Thames, added: Delivering Kingsbrook View Primary Academy has been a result of a close working relationship with Buckinghamshire Council and their contractor Morgan Sindall and we are proud to mark its opening.