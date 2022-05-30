New headteacher confirmed for primary school in Buckingham

Sarah Jones initially joined the primary school as acting head in September 2021

She has now secured the permanent role, after impressing an interview panel with her passion, vision and ideas for the school.

But becoming a headteacher wasn’t always in Sarah’s career plan.

Newly appointed headteacher Sarah Jones with pupils at Lace Hill Academy

She said: “I have enjoyed all my roles in teaching and loved my previous job, so never set my sights on a headship and always said, if that were to happen, it would have to be the right school.

“I had worked at Lace Hill in a different capacity previously, helping in the special needs department, and had often said that if the opportunity ever came up to be a head anywhere, I would love it to be here.

"And so it did – and it feels like such a special match.

“As a team, we’ve mapped out an exciting journey for where we’d like the school to go.

"This is already an amazing community and I believe, as a school, we can go right to the top.”

She added: “The whole community has been so supportive, and I could not do this role without them.

“It’s all about the team, from the staff to the pupils and the parents.

“I am so excited for the many plans we have - in particular developing the curriculum to tie in more closely to our vision and values.”

Lace Hill Academy is part of the Campfire Education Trust – formerly the Bourton Meadow Education Trust – along with Bourton Meadow Academy and George Grenville Academy.

Trust CEO Sarah Mitchell said: “Campfire Education Trust and the local governing board are delighted to have appointed Mrs Jones as the permanent headteacher of Lace Hill.

"Her positive leadership approach has benefited the school community significantly and the strong relationships built so far provide the foundations from which to continue to strengthen the school further.