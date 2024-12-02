New era for Civil Engineering Education: Buckinghamshire College Group and Buckinghamshire Highways Alliance forge learning partnership

Buckinghamshire College Group is thrilled to announce that Buckinghamshire Highways Alliance has joined as a Cornerstone Employer to support the College’s new T Level in Civil Engineering, set to launch in September 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This prestigious partnership brings the expertise and resources of Alliance members including global engineering leader AtkinsRéalis, Balfour Beatty Living Places, and Buckinghamshire Council directly to the College’s students, offering invaluable industry insight and practical experience that will equip them to excel in civil engineering careers.

The Alliance joins Buckinghamshire College Group to unite in their shared mission to develop a skilled workforce and drive positive social impact throughout the region. A key component of this collaboration, the Buckinghamshire Highways Social Value Alliance, seeks to foster local talent, enhance job opportunities, and develop skill sets that align with the regions’ evolving workforce needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a Cornerstone Employer, AtkinsRéalis will play a key role on Buckinghamshire College Group’s employer board, helping to shape the T Level Civil Engineering curriculum to meet industry standards and ensure students gain the practical skills needed for a successful career. Students will have opportunities to learn directly from AtkinsRéalis through masterclasses, guest lectures, and student placements,bridging classroom knowledge with real-world engineering challenges.

Principal Jenny Craig presented Cornerstone Employer plaque to Harriet Smith, AtkinsRéalis.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to providing students with access to leading industry expertise and creating pathways to rewarding careers in civil engineering,” said Principal Jenny Craig. “Having a global engineering leader like AtkinsRéalis, supported by their Alliance partners, guiding the programme content and supporting our students offers them a unique and competitive advantage as they enter the workforce”.

For AtkinsRéalis, joining Buckinghamshire College Group as a Cornerstone Employer aligns with its commitment to cultivating talent within the communities where it operates. In addition to co-developing the curriculum, AtkinsRéalis will offer T Level students hands- on work placements, giving them a deeper understanding of the engineering sector’s dynamics and introducing them to possible career pathways within AtkinsRéalis and the broader industry.

Steven Broadbent, Buckinghamshire Council Cabinet Member for Transport, said: "It's great to be at Buckinghamshire College Group's Aylesbury Campus today with Joseph Baum, the council's Deputy Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, to recognise and celebrate the new T-Level Civil Engineering courses, launching in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The courses have been designed in collaboration with Buckinghamshire Highways Alliance partner, AtkinsRéalis, as part of our ongoing commitment to social value. I'm proud that this initiative is helping to shape, inspire and equip learners with the skills and knowledge for the future and a career in the ever-evolving world of construction, surveying, and civil engineering."

Tony Nicholls, practice director at AtkinsRéalis, added: “Construction is a growing sector, and we’re committed to ensuring the workforce of tomorrow has the skills they need for the job to meet Britain’s needs for the generations to come. This partnership will ensure students get the practical skills and experience needed to excel in their future careers in construction and enthuse them for their successful career to follow.”

Suzy Ives, Contract Director at Balfour Beatty Living Places said: ‘As an employer committed to providing earn and learn opportunities, we are excited to see how the new T level course will inspire the next generation of young people in Buckinghamshire to pursue careers within construction’.

Buckinghamshire College Group and AtkinsRéalis partnership is a long-term commitment to skill-building and job creation within the county, providing a platform for students to build a successful future. Through this collaboration, the college looks forward to supporting a pipeline of skilled professionals ready to contribute to Buckinghamshire’s growth in civil engineering and related fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To learn more about the new T Level in Civil Engineering, visit Buckinghamshire College Group’s website at www.buckscollegegroup.ac.uk or contact our admissions team at [email protected] (01296 588599). Join us in building thenext generation of skilled civil engineers and shaping the future of infrastructure.