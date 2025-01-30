New drama academy in Aylesbury aims to boost confidence in local kids

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aylesbury is set to become home to a new drama academy designed to inspire and empower children, thanks to local teacher Joseph Wright.

The newly launched Drama Kids at Aylesbury Vale Academy aims to give children the opportunity to build their confidence, improve their self-esteem and have fun while discovering the transformative power of drama.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to bring Drama Kids to Aylesbury,” said Joseph. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to meet and work with children from all walks of life and be a positive influence in their journey. I can’t wait to embrace my energetic side and let my passion for drama shine – especially since I’ll have the freedom to be as lively as I want, unlike in a typical classroom!”

With years of experience in education, Joseph is no stranger to fostering self-confidence in young people. His passion for drama stems from his own childhood experiences, where performing helped him overcome his shyness. He is excited to now offer that same confidence-building experience to others in his community.

“Running a drama club at school was always the highlight of my week,” explained Joseph. “Seeing the kids grow more self-assured with each passing term was incredibly rewarding. Now, by launching Drama Kids, I can offer an even more engaging and uplifting drama programme that not only helps children build self-esteem and make friends but also teaches valuable life skills, like public speaking and standing tall in front of others – all without them even realising it because they’re having so much fun!”

Drama Kids offers dynamic, curriculum-driven classes for children aged 4-18, designed to build essential life skills through creative performance. With 45 years of global expertise and an award-winning methodology, Drama Kids helps every child enhance their communication, creativity and self-assurance. It is this proven approach that Joseph will be bringing to Aylesbury.

“While I don’t claim to have a formal drama background, my own experience with drama – whether in school productions or more recently in local theatre – showed me how transformative it can be for building self-esteem and igniting creativity,” said Joseph.

“As someone on the autism spectrum, drama was my way of stepping out of my shell and embracing my lively, energetic side. Without it, I wouldn’t be the person I am today. I’m excited to offer other children in my community that same opportunity.”

To find out more about what Drama Kids has to offer, visit www.dramakids.co.uk/drama-kids-aylesbury-aylesbury-vale-academy