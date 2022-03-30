New CEO and principal overseeing Aylesbury College is appointed after 'rigorous' selection process

Buckinghamshire College Group merged in 2017 to include Aylesbury College, Amersham and Wycombe College, the new boss for these three sites will be Jenny Craig.

The college group reports that she went through an extensive hiring process to take the top job.

Jenny is taking over from Karen Mitchell the current principal and CEO, who made the decision to step down from the role and retire in the summer of 2022.

Jenny Craig, the new principal and CEO at Buckinghamshire College Group

Currently, Jenny works at Abingdon and Witney College as deputy principal, her duties include overseeing the curriculum and ensuring the college is of a high quality.

She also has an extensive background in finance.

The new CEO and principal said: “It is an honour to be joining the fantastic team at Buckinghamshire College Group at this exciting stage in its journey and to lead its ambitious vision and strategy for the future.

"I am looking forward to working with students, staff and stakeholders to continue driving forward the skills and education agenda throughout Buckinghamshire serving the needs of its communities and employers.”

Jenny has worked within the further education sector for 15 years, starting as an hourly paid lecturer teaching A-Level Business and Economics and progressing through to her current role.

Before that, Jenny worked with numbers in London at Barclays Corporate Banking.

Chair of Governors, Max Hailey said: “After a rigorous search across the whole of the Further Education sector, I am delighted that Jenny has been appointed to the role of principal and Chief Executive at Buckinghamshire College Group.

"Her background will ensure we continue to deliver excellent teaching for our students across the county and I am looking forward to working with her as we deliver our new campus and facilities for High Wycombe.

"I would like to reiterate my thanks to Karen on her exceptional leadership of the College and dedication to our journey.”