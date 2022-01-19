Majority of parents welcome the scrapping of face masks in schools in Aylesbury and elsewhere

Most parents in Aylesbury and beyond, welcome the dropping of face masks in schools, a survey has shown.

The poll by parent voice charity Parentkind has found that the majority are likely to support the government's latest announcement.

The prime minister said today that the current recommendation for secondary pupils to wear face coverings in classrooms is to be scrapped from tomorrow (Thursday January 19)

It found that almost two thirds (64%) of secondary parents disagree that pupils should wear face coverings in classrooms. But out of the 35% who agreed with the measure, many did so strongly.

Although there was more support for face coverings in classrooms among primary parents (whose children are not recommended to wear them), it was still more than half (55%) who disagreed, leaving six in ten (60%) of parents disagreeing with their use in classrooms overall.

Although Covid-19 safety measures in schools such as the use of face coverings tend to polarise parents, with most taking positions that either strongly agree or strongly disagree, parents are more united on their concern over the negative impact of the pandemic on their child's education.

Almost four fifths (79%) say that they are concerned, with only one in five (20%) unconcerned, and similar proportions revealed across primary and secondary levels.

Parentkind CEO John Jolly said: "What we're hearing from parents is that a majority would like their child's education to get back to some sort of pre-pandemic 'normal' as quickly as possible.

"Remote learning from home for months on end and cancelled exams have been some of the more drastic impacts upon young people's lives and education, but there have been many others too.

"Face coverings are intended as a way to limit the spread of the virus and keep children in the classroom, but many parents will have made up their minds that, on balance, they would prefer their child's learning to continue without them.