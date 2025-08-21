Lord Williams's students celebrate outstanding GCSE results

The staff and Governors of Lord Williams's School would like to congratulate our Year 11 students on achieving some exceptional GCSE and BTEC results.

Neil Dimbleby, Headteacher said: “I am delighted for our Year 11 cohort. They have worked hard to achieve these fabulous results and deserve much praise for their efforts. There are so many wonderful stories of individual successes amongst these results. We look forward to welcoming the vast majority of this year group into our successful Sixth Form to continue their studies. For those who leave us to pursue other options, we wish them all the very best for their futures.”