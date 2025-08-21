Lord Williams's students celebrate outstanding GCSE results

By Lucinda Meddes
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 10:20 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 10:42 BST
Congratulations Year 11
Congratulations Year 11
The staff and Governors of Lord Williams's School would like to congratulate our Year 11 students on achieving some exceptional GCSE and BTEC results.

Neil Dimbleby, Headteacher said: “I am delighted for our Year 11 cohort. They have worked hard to achieve these fabulous results and deserve much praise for their efforts. There are so many wonderful stories of individual successes amongst these results. We look forward to welcoming the vast majority of this year group into our successful Sixth Form to continue their studies. For those who leave us to pursue other options, we wish them all the very best for their futures.”

48% of students achieved strong passes at grade 5 or above in both English and Mathematics.

The following students achieved an impressive eight or more full GCSE qualifications at grades 9, 8 or 7: Crystal Bogacki, Amelia Byrne, Serenna Cheeseman, Zoe Craig, Daniel Fuller, Alice Graydon, Aiza Habib, Keira Hooper, Lottie Hope, Kirsty Kirk, Leo Mawdsley, Jake Mitchell, Olivia Parrey, Tommy Rayfield, Rivkah Richards-Gray, Layla Richmond, Molly Roberts, Ayesha Sidat, Megan Smith, Alice Stothart, Thea Stother, Daya Tadiparti, Isabelle Thompson and Tom Williams.

Many congratulations to all our students!

