Lord Williams' School hails students after 'superb' 2021 GCSE results

Lord Williams' School headteacher Jon Ryder has hailed his year 11 students for performing 'superbly' in their GCSEs.

Today (August 12) was results day for year 11 students across the country, 52 students achieved seven or more grade 7s or above at the Thame school.

Mr Ryder states that a majority of his year 11 cohorts are carrying on to the school's sixth form college, but passed on his best wishes to those starting college or an apprenticeship.

A quiet Lord Williams' School on results day

Like A-levels, GCSEs were decided based on teacher predictions. Teachers estimated grades for students based on the quality of their mock exams, coursework and essays.

Headteachers had to ok these estimations based on evidence provided by the teacher, before they were submitted to an exams board. The exams board-approved grades became official, and have now been revealed to year 11s.

Mr Ryder's statement read: "I would like to congratulate Lord Williams’s School Year 11 students on their superb results at GCSE, BTEC and Cambridge National Qualifications. The students showed great resilience in rising to the challenge of a very different school year and have performed superbly, earning excellent results across the board.

"Through this year, they have impressed the staff over and over again and have been able to develop much greater ICT and independent learning skills than we would usually expect of Year 11s.

"The support of parents and carers has been absolutely crucial as students dealt with remote learning, the continual worry about potential isolation and a challenging period of rigorous assessment in school.