Lord Williams' School celebrates 'excellent' A-level results for class of 2021

Lord Williams' School has hailed its students that returned 'excellent' A-level results, announced today (August 10).

The school in Thame had 38 students that were awarded three or more A and A* grades this year.

Due to the Covid-affected school year, awards were decided based on a teacher assessed grades system, which was scrutinised by an exams board.

A quiet Lord Williams' School on results days

This system replaced conventional exams, which were once again cancelled due to the unpredictable and challenging nature of the pandemic.

The joint statement released by headteacher, Jon Ryder and head of sixth form, Johnny Hammond, read: "The staff at Lord Williams’ School would like to congratulate Year 13 students on their excellent results at A-level, BTEC and Cambridge Technical Qualifications.

"In a year in which students faced remarkable challenges, their hard work and dedication have been rewarded. We would like to acknowledge the contribution that parents and carers have played in supporting students through lockdowns, isolations and remote learning.

"This year, more than ever, the consistent positive support that students have received from home has been absolutely vital to their success.

"We would also like to thank all the staff at the school for their dedication and commitment in guiding the students through the challenges of their courses, and for their professionalism in taking on the majority of the work that would usually rest with the exam boards. The work of all the staff at the school has played a role in the students’ success."

The school also revealed that a 'vast majority' of its sixth form students that applied for university were granted slots at their chosen destinations.